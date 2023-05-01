Företagskatalog
Flora Growth
Toppinsikter
    • Om

    Flora Growth Corp. cultivates and develops medicinal cannabis and cannabis derivative products for pharmacies, medical clinics, and cosmetic companies worldwide. They offer skincare and beauty products, plant-based and medical-grade pharmaceuticals, and dietary supplements. The company also manufactures, distributes, and retails CBD derived products, lifestyle wellness products, and cannabis consumption accessories. They sell their products under various brands and are headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

    floragrowth.com
    Webbplats
    2019
    Grundades år
    277
    Antal anställda
    $10M-$50M
    Beräknad intäkt
    Huvudkontor

    Utvalda jobb

    Andra resurser