FareHarbor Löner

FareHarbors löneintervall sträcker sig från $56,280 i total kompensation per år för en Personal på den nedre änden till $223,236 för en Mjukvaruutvecklare på den övre änden. Levels.fyi samlar in anonyma och verifierade löner från nuvarande och tidigare anställda på FareHarbor. Senast uppdaterad: 7/28/2025

$160K

Personal
$56.3K
Produktchef
$128K
Försäljning
$66.6K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

47 22
47 22
Mjukvaruutvecklare
$223K

Backend-mjukvaruingenjör

Fullstack-mjukvaruingenjör

Chef för mjukvaruutveckling
$197K
Den högst betalande rollen som rapporterats på FareHarbor är Mjukvaruutvecklare at the Common Range Average level med en årlig total kompensation på $223,236. Detta inkluderar baslön samt eventuell aktiekompensation och bonusar.
Den medianårliga totala kompensationen som rapporterats på FareHarbor är $128,092.

