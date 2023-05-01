Företagskatalog
DIRTT Environmental Solutions
Arbetar du här? Gör anspråk på ditt företag
Toppinsikter
  • Bidra med något unikt om DIRTT Environmental Solutions som kan vara till hjälp för andra (t.ex. intervjutips, val av team, unik kultur, etc).
    • Om

    DIRTT Environmental Solutions designs, manufactures, and installs prefabricated interior solutions for commercial spaces worldwide. Its ICE software provides end-to-end integration, design, order engineering, manufacturing, and installation services. The company's solutions include modular walls, ceilings, and floors, millwork, power and network infrastructure, and medical gas piping systems. It serves various industries through independent distribution partners. DIRTT was founded in 2003 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

    http://www.dirtt.net
    Webbplats
    2004
    Grundades år
    989
    Antal anställda
    $100M-$250M
    Beräknad intäkt
    Huvudkontor

    Få verifierade löner i din inkorg

    Prenumerera på verifierade erbjudanden.Du får en uppdelning av kompensationsdetaljer via e-post. Läs mer

    Denna webbplats skyddas av reCAPTCHA och Googles Sekretesspolicy och Användarvillkor gäller.

    Utvalda jobb

      Inga utvalda jobb hittades för DIRTT Environmental Solutions

    Relaterade företag

    • DoorDash
    • PayPal
    • Airbnb
    • Netflix
    • Google
    • Se alla företag ➜

    Andra resurser