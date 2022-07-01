Företagskatalog
Critical Start
    About

    CRITICALSTART is leading the way in Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services. Our Trusted Behavior Registry reviews every alert to determine if it was generated by known-good behavior versus unknown behaviors that need to be investigated by our analysts. This allows us to resolve every alert and stop accepting risk - leveraging our transparent platform and native iOS and Android mobile apps. CRITICALSTART’s MDR services support a wide range of leading enterprise security technology partners, including Blackberry Cylance, Carbon Black, CrowdStrike, Devo, Microsoft, Palo Alto Networks, SentinelOne, and Splunk, among others.Our mission is simple: detect threats and stop breaches by resolving every alert for our customers. We do this for enterprises through our award-winning portfolio of end-to-end security services, including MDR and Cybersecurity Consulting Services.

    http://www.criticalstart.com
    Website
    2012
    Founded
    230
    Number of employees
    $10M-$50M
    Estimated revenue
    Headquarters

