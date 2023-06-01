Företagskatalog
Core Technology Solutions
Arbetar du här? Gör anspråk på ditt företag
Toppinsikter
  • Bidra med något unikt om Core Technology Solutions som kan vara till hjälp för andra (t.ex. intervjutips, val av team, unik kultur, etc).
    • Om

    Core Technology Solutions (CTS) is a human experience company that provides superior-class services for digital transformation. They focus on understanding and encompassing the UX and customer journey to lead deployment and service initiatives. CTS accomplishes their goals through human automation, innovative technology, team efficiency, and partnership. They are solely focused on deploying solutions for immediate use by end-users and are a human automation partner focused on the channel; pure B2B. CTS helps their partners leapfrog linear thinking and empowers them with process, workflow, and agile tools to get the outcome they are looking for.

    http://www.core-techs.com
    Webbplats
    2003
    Grundades år
    126
    Antal anställda
    Huvudkontor

    Få verifierade löner i din inkorg

    Prenumerera på verifierade erbjudanden.Du får en uppdelning av kompensationsdetaljer via e-post. Läs mer

    Denna webbplats skyddas av reCAPTCHA och Googles Sekretesspolicy och Användarvillkor gäller.

    Utvalda jobb

      Inga utvalda jobb hittades för Core Technology Solutions

    Relaterade företag

    • LinkedIn
    • Uber
    • Intuit
    • Pinterest
    • Facebook
    • Se alla företag ➜

    Andra resurser