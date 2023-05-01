Företagskatalog
Clarivate Analytics
Arbetar du här? Gör anspråk på ditt företag
Toppinsikter
  • Bidra med något unikt om Clarivate Analytics som kan vara till hjälp för andra (t.ex. intervjutips, val av team, unik kultur, etc).
    • Om

    Clarivate is an information, analytics, and workflow company that provides structured information and analytics for scientific research, innovations, and brands. It operates through three segments: Academia and Government, Life Sciences and Healthcare, and Intellectual Property. The company offers various products and services, including Web of Science, Cortellis, Derwent, and CompuMark, to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research. It serves government and academic institutions, and life science and healthcare companies globally. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in London, UK.

    http://clarivate.com
    Webbplats
    1863
    Grundades år
    11,600
    Antal anställda
    $1B-$10B
    Beräknad intäkt
    Huvudkontor

    Få verifierade löner i din inkorg

    Prenumerera på verifierade erbjudanden.Du får en uppdelning av kompensationsdetaljer via e-post. Läs mer

    Denna webbplats skyddas av reCAPTCHA och Googles Sekretesspolicy och Användarvillkor gäller.

    Utvalda jobb

      Inga utvalda jobb hittades för Clarivate Analytics

    Relaterade företag

    • Dropbox
    • Apple
    • Intuit
    • Lyft
    • Roblox
    • Se alla företag ➜

    Andra resurser