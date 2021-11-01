Företagskatalog
Cedar
Cedar Löner

Cedars löneintervall sträcker sig från $121,000 i total kompensation per år för en Produktchef på den nedre änden till $235,000 för en Chef för mjukvaruutveckling på den övre änden. Levels.fyi samlar in anonyma och verifierade löner från nuvarande och tidigare anställda på Cedar. Senast uppdaterad: 8/1/2025

$160K

Mjukvaruutvecklare
Software Engineer I $130K
Software Engineer II $165K
Software Engineer III $230K

Fullstack-mjukvaruingenjör

Chef för mjukvaruutveckling
Median $235K
Datavetare
Median $150K

Produktchef
Median $121K
Personal
$149K
Rekryterare
$144K
Cybersäkerhetsanalytiker
$158K
Lösningsarkitekt
Median $229K
UX-forskare
$124K
FAQ

Den högst betalande rollen som rapporterats på Cedar är Chef för mjukvaruutveckling med en årlig total kompensation på $235,000. Detta inkluderar baslön samt eventuell aktiekompensation och bonusar.
Den medianårliga totala kompensationen som rapporterats på Cedar är $150,000.

Andra resurser