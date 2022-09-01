Företagskatalog
AMOT
    AMOT is the leading designer and manufacturer of control, safety, and monitoring products and valves for engines, compressors, turbines, and other rotating equipment. From our beginnings as the original manufacturer of thermostatic temperature control valves to becoming trailblazers in diesel engine runaway prevention, AMOT has established itself as the only company in the world that offers the depth and breadth of product choices for the safety, control, and monitoring of rotating equipment. We invite you to learn more about our history, our brands, our beliefs, and the innovators who make us what we are today.AMOT is also more specifically the leading designer and manufacturer of diesel engine safety systems, temperature control valves, and monitoring products for engines, compressors, turbines and other rotating equipment in the Oil & Gas, Power Generation, Marine, and General Industrial markets. Our industry-leading brand portfolio includes AMOT, Chalwyn, Rigsaver, and Roda Deaco.Product Families•Valves - thermostatic control, temperature control, fuel metering, diesel engine air intake shutoff, fuel shut off and air start valves•Electronic & Pneumatic Instrumentation - temperature, pressure, vibration, speed and pneumatic panel components•Condition Monitoring Systems - bearing condition monitoring, water in oil sensors, shaft-line earthing, metal particle detectors•Hazardous Area Products - temperature, pressure, vibration, speed, spark arrestors and alternators

    http://www.amot.com
    1948
    180
