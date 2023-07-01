Företagskatalog
1910 Genetics
Arbetar du här? Gör anspråk på ditt företag
Toppinsikter
  • Bidra med något unikt om 1910 Genetics som kan vara till hjälp för andra (t.ex. intervjutips, val av team, unik kultur, etc).
    • Om

    This biotech company uses AI, computation, and biological automation to speed up the development of small molecule and protein therapeutics. Their goal is to reduce the time and cost of drug development while increasing the success rate of bringing new medicines to patients. They have two drug discovery engines, ELVIS™ and ROSALYND™, which can design both small molecule and protein therapeutics. Their technology covers all stages of early drug discovery and is being applied to various areas such as neuroscience, infectious disease, immunology, and oncology.

    http://www.1910genetics.com
    Webbplats
    2018
    Grundades år
    31
    Antal anställda
    $0-$1M
    Beräknad intäkt
    Huvudkontor

    Få verifierade löner i din inkorg

    Prenumerera på verifierade erbjudanden.Du får en uppdelning av kompensationsdetaljer via e-post. Läs mer

    Denna webbplats skyddas av reCAPTCHA och Googles Sekretesspolicy och Användarvillkor gäller.

    Utvalda jobb

      Inga utvalda jobb hittades för 1910 Genetics

    Relaterade företag

    • Lyft
    • Pinterest
    • Netflix
    • SoFi
    • Spotify
    • Se alla företag ➜

    Andra resurser