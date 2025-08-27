Sve pozicije
Дата Сајентист

Davenport-R.Island-Moline Area, US

Дата Сајентист Icon

Дата Сајентист Plata u Davenport-R.Island-Moline Area, US

$130,000

Medijan ukupne nadoknade

Svi Nivoi

Kompanija

Lokacija | Datum

Naziv nivoa

Oznaka

Godine iskustva

Ukupno / U kompaniji

Ukupna kompenzacija

Osnova | Akcije (god) | Bonus
Objave zajednice

How has AI impacted you at work?

I see more and more talk about how AI will change the way we work, or how AI will replace more and more people in the coming years, and I'm curious to see what impact AI has actually had in your day-to-day.

I'll go first: AI has marginally improved my ability to solve pro...

40 15
40 15

Kinda feel lc question doesn’t seem to appear in real interviews anymore

I grinded Blind 75 and NeetCode 150 pretty hard, but in most of my recent interviews, none of those patterns showed up. Instead, I got hit with new or modified problems I hadn't seen before.

Is this just me, or are companies actually shifting away from the standard high-frequency ...

70 19
70 19

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year,...

60 9
60 9
ЧПП

  1. Kolika je plata Дата Сајентист u Davenport-R.Island-Moline Area, US?

    Prosečna ukupna kompenzacija Дата Сајентист u Davenport-R.Island-Moline Area, US je $130,000.

  2. Kolika je minimalna plata Дата Сајентист u Davenport-R.Island-Moline Area, US?

    Dok ne postoji minimalna plata za Дата Сајентист u Davenport-R.Island-Moline Area, US, prosečna ukupna kompenzacija je $130,000.

  3. Имам друго питање

