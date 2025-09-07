Sve pozicije
Дата Сајентист

Butte-Bozeman Area, US

Дата Сајентист Icon

Дата Сајентист Plata u Butte-Bozeman Area, US

$223,000

Medijan ukupne nadoknade

Svi Nivoi

Nedavno unete plate

Kompanija

Lokacija | Datum

Naziv nivoa

Oznaka

Godine iskustva

Ukupno / U kompaniji

Ukupna kompenzacija

Osnova | Akcije (god) | Bonus
Objave zajednice

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

56 24
56 24

How has AI impacted you at work?

I see more and more talk about how AI will change the way we work, or how AI will replace more and more people in the coming years, and I'm curious to see what impact AI has actually had in your day-to-day.

I'll go first: AI has marginally improved my ability to solve pro...

41 17
41 17
ЧПП

  1. Kolika je plata Дата Сајентист u Butte-Bozeman Area, US?

    Prosečna ukupna kompenzacija za Дата Сајентист u Butte-Bozeman Area, US iznosi $223,000.

  2. Kolika je minimalna plata Дата Сајентист u Butte-Bozeman Area, US?

    Iako ne postoji minimalna plata za Дата Сајентист u Butte-Bozeman Area, US, prosečna ukupna kompenzacija iznosi $223,000.

  3. Имам друго питање

