Zymergen Plate

Plate Zymergen kreću se od $154,225 ukupne kompenzacije godišnje za Продукт Менаџер na nižem nivou do $225,400 za Дата Сајентист na višem nivou. Levels.fyi prikuplja anonimne i verifikovane plate od sadašnjih i bivših zaposlenih u Zymergen. Poslednja izmena: 9/2/2025

$160K

Дата Сајентист
$225K
Продукт Менаџер
$154K
Софтверски Инжењер
$190K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

54 23
ЧПП

Najbolje plaćena pozicija u Zymergen je Дата Сајентист at the Common Range Average level sa godišnjom ukupnom kompenzacijom od $225,400. Ovo uključuje osnovnu platu kao i potencijalnu kompenzaciju u akcijama i bonuse.
Medijana godišnje ukupne kompenzacije u Zymergen je $190,045.

