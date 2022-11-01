Direktorijum kompanija
Zurich Insurance
Zurich Insurance Plate

Plate Zurich Insurance kreću se od $27,980 ukupne kompenzacije godišnje za Административни Асистент in Switzerland na nižem nivou do $281,400 za Инвестмент Банкер in United States na višem nivou. Levels.fyi prikuplja anonimne i verifikovane plate od sadašnjih i bivših zaposlenih u Zurich Insurance. Poslednja izmena: 9/2/2025

$160K

Дата Сајентист
Median $121K
Софтверски Инжењер
Median $111K
Актуар
Median $193K

Солушн Архитекта
Median $61.7K
Административни Асистент
$28K
Бизнис Аналитичар
$53.7K
Дата Сајенс Менаџер
$224K
Финансијски Аналитичар
$44.9K
Људски Ресурси
$48.7K
Информациони Технолог (ИТ)
$43.7K
Инвестмент Банкер
$281K
Менаџмент Консултант
$202K
Продукт Дизајнер
$62.3K
Продукт Менаџер
$170K
Програм Менаџер
$161K
Пројект Менаџер
$130K
Сајберсекјурити Аналитичар
$66.8K
Софтверски Инжењеринг Менаџер
$218K
Андерајтер
$78.7K
ЧПП

Najbolje plaćena pozicija u Zurich Insurance je Инвестмент Банкер at the Common Range Average level sa godišnjom ukupnom kompenzacijom od $281,400. Ovo uključuje osnovnu platu kao i potencijalnu kompenzaciju u akcijama i bonuse.
Medijana godišnje ukupne kompenzacije u Zurich Insurance je $110,725.

Drugi resursi