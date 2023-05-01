Direktorijum kompanija
ZOE
Radite ovde? Zatražite svoju kompaniju

ZOE Plate

Plate ZOE kreću se od $30,720 ukupne kompenzacije godišnje za Korisnička Podrška na nižem nivou do $166,414 za Ljudski Resursi na višem nivou. Levels.fyi prikuplja anonimne i verifikovane plate od sadašnjih i bivših zaposlenih u ZOE. Poslednja izmena: 11/15/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Softverski Inženjer
Median $107K
Korisnička Podrška
$30.7K
Ljudski Resursi
$166K

Kinda feel lc question doesn’t seem to appear in real interviews anymore

I grinded Blind 75 and NeetCode 150 pretty hard, but in most of my recent interviews, none of those patterns showed up. Instead, I got hit with new or modified problems I hadn't seen before.

Is this just me, or are companies actually shifting away from the standard high-frequency sets?

88 23
88 23
Menadžer Softverskog Inženjerstva
$139K
Ne vidite svoj naziv pozicije?

Pretražite sve plate na našoj stranici za kompenzacije ili dodajte svoju platu da pomognete otključavanju stranice.


ЧПП

Najbolje plaćena pozicija u ZOE je Ljudski Resursi at the Common Range Average level sa godišnjom ukupnom kompenzacijom od $166,414. Ovo uključuje osnovnu platu kao i potencijalnu kompenzaciju u akcijama i bonuse.
Medijana godišnje ukupne kompenzacije u ZOE je $122,742.

Istaknuti poslovi

    Nisu pronađeni istaknuti poslovi za ZOE

Srodne kompanije

  • Databricks
  • LinkedIn
  • Amazon
  • Snap
  • Pinterest
  • Pogledaj sve kompanije ➜

Drugi resursi