Direktorijum kompanija
Zilliz
Radite ovde? Zatražite svoju kompaniju

Zilliz Plate

Plate Zilliz kreću se od $120,000 ukupne kompenzacije godišnje za Softverski Inženjer na nižem nivou do $423,870 za Ljudski Resursi na višem nivou. Levels.fyi prikuplja anonimne i verifikovane plate od sadašnjih i bivših zaposlenih u Zilliz. Poslednja izmena: 11/14/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Softverski Inženjer
Median $120K
Ljudski Resursi
$424K
Rekruter
$208K

Kinda feel lc question doesn’t seem to appear in real interviews anymore

I grinded Blind 75 and NeetCode 150 pretty hard, but in most of my recent interviews, none of those patterns showed up. Instead, I got hit with new or modified problems I hadn't seen before.

Is this just me, or are companies actually shifting away from the standard high-frequency sets?

88 23
88 23
Ne vidite svoj naziv pozicije?

Pretražite sve plate na našoj stranici za kompenzacije ili dodajte svoju platu da pomognete otključavanju stranice.


ЧПП

Najbolje plaćena pozicija u Zilliz je Ljudski Resursi at the Common Range Average level sa godišnjom ukupnom kompenzacijom od $423,870. Ovo uključuje osnovnu platu kao i potencijalnu kompenzaciju u akcijama i bonuse.
Medijana godišnje ukupne kompenzacije u Zilliz je $207,955.

Istaknuti poslovi

    Nisu pronađeni istaknuti poslovi za Zilliz

Srodne kompanije

  • Netflix
  • SoFi
  • Lyft
  • Airbnb
  • Spotify
  • Pogledaj sve kompanije ➜

Drugi resursi