ZestMoney Plate

Plate ZestMoney kreću se od $25,280 ukupne kompenzacije godišnje za Софтверски Инжењер na nižem nivou do $114,270 za Венчур Капиталиста na višem nivou. Levels.fyi prikuplja anonimne i verifikovane plate od sadašnjih i bivših zaposlenih u ZestMoney. Poslednja izmena: 10/18/2025

Софтверски Инжењер
Median $25.3K
Продукт Менаџер
$44.8K
Венчур Капиталиста
$114K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

62 25
ЧПП

Najbolje plaćena pozicija u ZestMoney je Венчур Капиталиста at the Common Range Average level sa godišnjom ukupnom kompenzacijom od $114,270. Ovo uključuje osnovnu platu kao i potencijalnu kompenzaciju u akcijama i bonuse.
Medijana godišnje ukupne kompenzacije u ZestMoney je $44,770.

