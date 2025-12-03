Direktorijum kompanija
Yext
Radite ovde? Zatražite svoju kompaniju
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Plate
  • Menadžer Softverskog Inženjerstva

  • Sve Menadžer Softverskog Inženjerstva plate

Yext Menadžer Softverskog Inženjerstva Plate

Medijana Menadžer Softverskog Inženjerstva kompenzacionog paketa in United States u Yext iznosi $246K po year. Pogledajte strukturu osnovne plate, akcija i bonusa za ukupne kompenzacione pakete Yext. Poslednje ažuriranje: 12/3/2025

Medijanski paket
company icon
Yext
Software Engineering Manager
New York, NY
Ukupno godišnje
$246K
Nivo
hidden
Osnovna plata
$207K
Stock (/yr)
$38.9K
Bonus
$0
Godine u kompaniji
2-4 Godine
Godine iskustva
2-4 Godine
Koji su karijerni nivoi u Yext?
Najnoviji podaci o platama
ДодајДодај накнадуДодај накнаду

Kompanija

Lokacija | Datum

Naziv nivoa

Oznaka

Godine iskustva

Ukupno / U kompaniji

Ukupna kompenzacija

Osnova | Akcije (god) | Bonus
Plate nisu pronađene
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Izvezi podatkePogledaj otvorene poslove

Raspored sticanja

25%

GOD 1

25%

GOD 2

25%

GOD 3

25%

GOD 4

Tip akcija
RSU

U kompaniji Yext, RSUs su podložni 4-godišnjem rasporedu sticanja:

  • 25% stiče se u 1st-GOD (25.00% godišnje)

  • 25% stiče se u 2nd-GOD (6.25% kvartalno)

  • 25% stiče se u 3rd-GOD (6.25% kvartalno)

  • 25% stiče se u 4th-GOD (6.25% kvartalno)



Primajte verifikovane plate u svom inboksu

Pretplatite se na verifikovane Menadžer Softverskog Inženjerstva ponude.Dobićete detaljnu analizu kompenzacije putem email-a. Saznajte više

Ovaj sajt je zaštićen reCAPTCHA sistemom i Google Politika privatnosti i Uslovi korišćenja se primenjuju.

ЧПП

Najveći paket kompenzacije za Menadžer Softverskog Inženjerstva poziciju u Yext in United States iznosi $450,000 godišnje ukupne kompenzacije. Ovo uključuje osnovnu platu kao i potencijalnu kompenzaciju u akcijama i bonuse.
Medijana godišnje ukupne kompenzacije u Yext za Menadžer Softverskog Inženjerstva poziciju in United States je $260,000.

Istaknuti poslovi

    Nisu pronađeni istaknuti poslovi za Yext

Srodne kompanije

  • Zendesk
  • ZoomInfo
  • Oracle
  • Visa
  • Autodesk
  • Pogledaj sve kompanije ➜

Drugi resursi

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/yext/salaries/software-engineering-manager.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.