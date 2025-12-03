Direktorijum kompanija
Yext
Radite ovde? Zatražite svoju kompaniju
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Plate
  • Softverski Inženjer

  • Sve Softverski Inženjer plate

Yext Softverski Inženjer Plate

Softverski Inženjer kompenzacija in United States u Yext kreće se od $148K po year za T2 do $263K po year za T5. Medijana year kompenzacionog paketa in United States iznosi $152K. Pogledajte strukturu osnovne plate, akcija i bonusa za ukupne kompenzacione pakete Yext. Poslednje ažuriranje: 12/3/2025

Prosečna Kompenzacija po Nivo
Dodaj kompenzacijuPoredi nivoe
Naziv nivoa
Ukupno
Osnovna
Akcije
Bonus
T2
(Početni nivo)
$148K
$118K
$27.8K
$2K
T3
$160K
$137K
$23K
$147
T4
$192K
$171K
$20.3K
$750
T5
$263K
$200K
$61.6K
$1K
Prikaži 4 Više nivoa
Dodaj kompenzacijuPoredi nivoe
Najnoviji podaci o platama
ДодајДодај накнадуДодај накнаду

Kompanija

Lokacija | Datum

Naziv nivoa

Oznaka

Godine iskustva

Ukupno / U kompaniji

Ukupna kompenzacija

Osnova | Akcije (god) | Bonus
Plate nisu pronađene
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Izvezi podatkePogledaj otvorene poslove
Plate za praksu

Raspored sticanja

25%

GOD 1

25%

GOD 2

25%

GOD 3

25%

GOD 4

Tip akcija
RSU

U kompaniji Yext, RSUs su podložni 4-godišnjem rasporedu sticanja:

  • 25% stiče se u 1st-GOD (25.00% godišnje)

  • 25% stiče se u 2nd-GOD (6.25% kvartalno)

  • 25% stiče se u 3rd-GOD (6.25% kvartalno)

  • 25% stiče se u 4th-GOD (6.25% kvartalno)



Primajte verifikovane plate u svom inboksu

Pretplatite se na verifikovane Softverski Inženjer ponude.Dobićete detaljnu analizu kompenzacije putem email-a. Saznajte više

Ovaj sajt je zaštićen reCAPTCHA sistemom i Google Politika privatnosti i Uslovi korišćenja se primenjuju.

Uključeni Nazivi

Pošaljite Novi Naziv

Ful-stek softverski inženjer

ЧПП

Najveći paket kompenzacije za Softverski Inženjer poziciju u Yext in United States iznosi $263,000 godišnje ukupne kompenzacije. Ovo uključuje osnovnu platu kao i potencijalnu kompenzaciju u akcijama i bonuse.
Medijana godišnje ukupne kompenzacije u Yext za Softverski Inženjer poziciju in United States je $150,000.

Istaknuti poslovi

    Nisu pronađeni istaknuti poslovi za Yext

Srodne kompanije

  • Zendesk
  • ZoomInfo
  • Oracle
  • Visa
  • Autodesk
  • Pogledaj sve kompanije ➜

Drugi resursi

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/yext/salaries/software-engineer.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.