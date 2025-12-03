Menadžer Proizvoda kompenzacija in United States u Yext kreće se od $162K po year za T2 do $195K po year za T4. Medijana year kompenzacionog paketa in United States iznosi $150K. Pogledajte strukturu osnovne plate, akcija i bonusa za ukupne kompenzacione pakete Yext. Poslednje ažuriranje: 12/3/2025
Naziv nivoa
Ukupno
Osnovna
Akcije
Bonus
T2
$162K
$155K
$6.4K
$0
T3
$146K
$132K
$13.3K
$0
T4
$195K
$163K
$32.5K
$0
T5
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Kompanija
Naziv nivoa
Godine iskustva
Ukupna kompenzacija
|Plate nisu pronađene
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
25%
GOD 1
25%
GOD 2
25%
GOD 3
25%
GOD 4
U kompaniji Yext, RSUs su podložni 4-godišnjem rasporedu sticanja:
25% stiče se u 1st-GOD (25.00% godišnje)
25% stiče se u 2nd-GOD (6.25% kvartalno)
25% stiče se u 3rd-GOD (6.25% kvartalno)
25% stiče se u 4th-GOD (6.25% kvartalno)
For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/yext/salaries/product-manager.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.