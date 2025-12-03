Direktorijum kompanija
Yellow.ai
Radite ovde? Zatražite svoju kompaniju
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Plate
  • Softverski Inženjer

  • Sve Softverski Inženjer plate

Yellow.ai Softverski Inženjer Plate

Medijana Softverski Inženjer kompenzacionog paketa in India u Yellow.ai iznosi ₹2.64M po year. Pogledajte strukturu osnovne plate, akcija i bonusa za ukupne kompenzacione pakete Yellow.ai. Poslednje ažuriranje: 12/3/2025

Medijanski paket
company icon
Yellow.ai
Full-Stack Software Engineer
Bengaluru, KA, India
Ukupno godišnje
$30K
Nivo
SDE 2
Osnovna plata
$30K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Godine u kompaniji
0 Godine
Godine iskustva
4 Godine
Koji su karijerni nivoi u Yellow.ai?
Najnoviji podaci o platama
ДодајДодај накнадуДодај накнаду

Kompanija

Lokacija | Datum

Naziv nivoa

Oznaka

Godine iskustva

Ukupno / U kompaniji

Ukupna kompenzacija

Osnova | Akcije (god) | Bonus
Plate nisu pronađene
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Izvezi podatkePogledaj otvorene poslove
Plate za praksu

Doprinesi

Primajte verifikovane plate u svom inboksu

Pretplatite se na verifikovane Softverski Inženjer ponude.Dobićete detaljnu analizu kompenzacije putem email-a. Saznajte više

Ovaj sajt je zaštićen reCAPTCHA sistemom i Google Politika privatnosti i Uslovi korišćenja se primenjuju.

ЧПП

Najveći paket kompenzacije za Softverski Inženjer poziciju u Yellow.ai in India iznosi ₹4,429,410 godišnje ukupne kompenzacije. Ovo uključuje osnovnu platu kao i potencijalnu kompenzaciju u akcijama i bonuse.
Medijana godišnje ukupne kompenzacije u Yellow.ai za Softverski Inženjer poziciju in India je ₹2,637,686.

Istaknuti poslovi

    Nisu pronađeni istaknuti poslovi za Yellow.ai

Srodne kompanije

  • Microsoft
  • Apple
  • Stripe
  • Databricks
  • Google
  • Pogledaj sve kompanije ➜

Drugi resursi

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/yellowai/salaries/software-engineer.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.