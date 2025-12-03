Direktorijum kompanija
Yanolja
Radite ovde? Zatražite svoju kompaniju
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Plate
  • Ljudski Resursi

  • Sve Ljudski Resursi plate

Yanolja Ljudski Resursi Plate

Medijana Ljudski Resursi kompenzacionog paketa in Korea, South u Yanolja iznosi ₩74.1M po year. Pogledajte strukturu osnovne plate, akcija i bonusa za ukupne kompenzacione pakete Yanolja. Poslednje ažuriranje: 12/3/2025

Medijanski paket
company icon
Yanolja
Human Resources
Seoul, KG, Korea, South
Ukupno godišnje
$52K
Nivo
P4
Osnovna plata
$52K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Godine u kompaniji
1 Godina
Godine iskustva
7 Godine
Koji su karijerni nivoi u Yanolja?
Najnoviji podaci o platama
ДодајДодај накнадуДодај накнаду

Kompanija

Lokacija | Datum

Naziv nivoa

Oznaka

Godine iskustva

Ukupno / U kompaniji

Ukupna kompenzacija

Osnova | Akcije (god) | Bonus
Plate nisu pronađene
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Izvezi podatkePogledaj otvorene poslove

Doprinesi

Primajte verifikovane plate u svom inboksu

Pretplatite se na verifikovane Ljudski Resursi ponude.Dobićete detaljnu analizu kompenzacije putem email-a. Saznajte više

Ovaj sajt je zaštićen reCAPTCHA sistemom i Google Politika privatnosti i Uslovi korišćenja se primenjuju.

ЧПП

Najveći paket kompenzacije za Ljudski Resursi poziciju u Yanolja in Korea, South iznosi ₩78,913,825 godišnje ukupne kompenzacije. Ovo uključuje osnovnu platu kao i potencijalnu kompenzaciju u akcijama i bonuse.
Medijana godišnje ukupne kompenzacije u Yanolja za Ljudski Resursi poziciju in Korea, South je ₩74,097,348.

Istaknuti poslovi

    Nisu pronađeni istaknuti poslovi za Yanolja

Srodne kompanije

  • Lyft
  • PayPal
  • Amazon
  • Apple
  • Spotify
  • Pogledaj sve kompanije ➜

Drugi resursi

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/yanolja/salaries/human-resources.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.