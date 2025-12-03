Direktorijum kompanija
Yanfeng Automotive Interiors
Radite ovde? Zatražite svoju kompaniju
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Plate
  • Mašinski Inženjer

  • Sve Mašinski Inženjer plate

Yanfeng Automotive Interiors Mašinski Inženjer Plate

Prosečna Mašinski Inženjer ukupna kompenzacija in United States u Yanfeng Automotive Interiors kreće se od $67.2K do $92K po year. Pogledajte strukturu osnovne plate, akcija i bonusa za ukupne kompenzacione pakete Yanfeng Automotive Interiors. Poslednje ažuriranje: 12/3/2025

Prosečna ukupna kompenzacija

$72.8K - $86.4K
United States
Uobičajeni opseg
Mogući opseg
$67.2K$72.8K$86.4K$92K
Uobičajeni opseg
Mogući opseg

Potrebno nam je samo 3 još Mašinski Inženjer prijavas u Yanfeng Automotive Interiors da otključamo!

Pozovite svoje prijatelje i zajednicu da anonimno dodaju plate za manje od 60 sekundi. Više podataka znači bolje uvide za tražioce posla poput vas i našu zajednicu!

💰 Prikaži sve Plate

💪 Doprinesi Vaša plata


Doprinesi
Koji su karijerni nivoi u Yanfeng Automotive Interiors?

Primajte verifikovane plate u svom inboksu

Pretplatite se na verifikovane Mašinski Inženjer ponude.Dobićete detaljnu analizu kompenzacije putem email-a. Saznajte više

Ovaj sajt je zaštićen reCAPTCHA sistemom i Google Politika privatnosti i Uslovi korišćenja se primenjuju.

ЧПП

Najveći paket kompenzacije za Mašinski Inženjer poziciju u Yanfeng Automotive Interiors in United States iznosi $92,000 godišnje ukupne kompenzacije. Ovo uključuje osnovnu platu kao i potencijalnu kompenzaciju u akcijama i bonuse.
Medijana godišnje ukupne kompenzacije u Yanfeng Automotive Interiors za Mašinski Inženjer poziciju in United States je $67,200.

Istaknuti poslovi

    Nisu pronađeni istaknuti poslovi za Yanfeng Automotive Interiors

Srodne kompanije

  • Lyft
  • Amazon
  • Netflix
  • Dropbox
  • SoFi
  • Pogledaj sve kompanije ➜

Drugi resursi

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/yanfeng-automotive-interiors/salaries/mechanical-engineer.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.