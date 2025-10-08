Menadžer tehničkih projekata kompenzacija in Moscow Metro Area u Yandex kreće se od RUB 1.47M po year za G14 do RUB 8.42M po year za G18. Medijana year kompenzacionog paketa in Moscow Metro Area iznosi RUB 4.14M. Pogledajte strukturu osnovne plate, akcija i bonusa za ukupne kompenzacione pakete Yandex. Poslednje ažuriranje: 10/8/2025
Naziv nivoa
Ukupno
Osnovna
Akcije ()
Bonus
G14
RUB 1.47M
RUB 1.33M
RUB 0
RUB 138K
G15
RUB 2.2M
RUB 2.2M
RUB 0
RUB 0
G16
RUB 4.16M
RUB 3.56M
RUB 0
RUB 594K
G17
RUB 5.08M
RUB 4.33M
RUB 0
RUB 751K
Kompanija
Naziv nivoa
Godine iskustva
Ukupna kompenzacija
|Plate nisu pronađene
25%
GOD 1
25%
GOD 2
25%
GOD 3
25%
GOD 4
U kompaniji Yandex, RSUs su podložni 4-godišnjem rasporedu sticanja:
25% stiče se u 1st-GOD (6.25% kvartalno)
25% stiče se u 2nd-GOD (6.25% kvartalno)
25% stiče se u 3rd-GOD (6.25% kvartalno)
25% stiče se u 4th-GOD (6.25% kvartalno)
Terms of RSUs. Pursuant to an RSU award, you will have the right to receive a number of Yandex Class A shares, at no cost to you, upon satisfaction of the time-based vesting criteria of your award. For example, if you have an RSU award for 100 shares, with 25% vesting on a specified date, then on that date you will be entitled to receive 25 shares, at no cost. There is no exercise price associated with the RSUs.