Inženjer pouzdanosti sajta kompenzacija in Russia u Yandex kreće se od RUB 1.52M po year za G14 do RUB 5.02M po year za G17. Medijana year kompenzacionog paketa in Russia iznosi RUB 3.31M. Pogledajte strukturu osnovne plate, akcija i bonusa za ukupne kompenzacione pakete Yandex. Poslednje ažuriranje: 10/8/2025
Naziv nivoa
Ukupno
Osnovna
Akcije ()
Bonus
G14
RUB 1.52M
RUB 1.43M
RUB 0
RUB 81.8K
G15
RUB 3.64M
RUB 3.3M
RUB 42.8K
RUB 289K
G16
RUB 3.61M
RUB 3.04M
RUB 0
RUB 572K
G17
RUB 5.02M
RUB 4.04M
RUB 238K
RUB 744K
Kompanija
Naziv nivoa
Godine iskustva
Ukupna kompenzacija
|Plate nisu pronađene
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
25%
GOD 1
25%
GOD 2
25%
GOD 3
25%
GOD 4
U kompaniji Yandex, RSUs su podložni 4-godišnjem rasporedu sticanja:
25% stiče se u 1st-GOD (6.25% kvartalno)
25% stiče se u 2nd-GOD (6.25% kvartalno)
25% stiče se u 3rd-GOD (6.25% kvartalno)
25% stiče se u 4th-GOD (6.25% kvartalno)
Terms of RSUs. Pursuant to an RSU award, you will have the right to receive a number of Yandex Class A shares, at no cost to you, upon satisfaction of the time-based vesting criteria of your award. For example, if you have an RSU award for 100 shares, with 25% vesting on a specified date, then on that date you will be entitled to receive 25 shares, at no cost. There is no exercise price associated with the RSUs.