  • Plate
  • Софтверски Инжењер

  • Bezbednosni softverski inženjer

Yandex Bezbednosni softverski inženjer Plate

Bezbednosni softverski inženjer kompenzacija in Russia u Yandex kreće se od RUB 3M po year za G16 do RUB 4.82M po year za G17. Medijana year kompenzacionog paketa in Russia iznosi RUB 3.29M. Pogledajte strukturu osnovne plate, akcija i bonusa za ukupne kompenzacione pakete Yandex. Poslednje ažuriranje: 10/8/2025

Prosečna Nivo
Naziv nivoa
Ukupno
Osnovna
Akcije ()
Bonus
G14
(Početni nivo)
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
G15
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
G16
RUB 3M
RUB 2.78M
RUB 0
RUB 217K
G17
RUB 4.82M
RUB 4.37M
RUB 0
RUB 443K
Raspored sticanja

25%

GOD 1

25%

GOD 2

25%

GOD 3

25%

GOD 4

Tip akcija
RSU

U kompaniji Yandex, RSUs su podložni 4-godišnjem rasporedu sticanja:

  • 25% stiče se u 1st-GOD (6.25% kvartalno)

  • 25% stiče se u 2nd-GOD (6.25% kvartalno)

  • 25% stiče se u 3rd-GOD (6.25% kvartalno)

  • 25% stiče se u 4th-GOD (6.25% kvartalno)

Terms of RSUs. Pursuant to an RSU award, you will have the right to receive a number of Yandex Class A shares, at no cost to you, upon satisfaction of the time-based vesting criteria of your award. For example, if you have an RSU award for 100 shares, with 25% vesting on a specified date, then on that date you will be entitled to receive 25 shares, at no cost. There is no exercise price associated with the RSUs.



ЧПП

Najveći paket kompenzacije za Bezbednosni softverski inženjer poziciju u Yandex in Russia iznosi RUB 5,374,242 godišnje ukupne kompenzacije. Ovo uključuje osnovnu platu kao i potencijalnu kompenzaciju u akcijama i bonuse.
Medijana godišnje ukupne kompenzacije u Yandex za Bezbednosni softverski inženjer poziciju in Russia je RUB 3,291,346.

