Yandex
  • Plate
  • Софтверски Инжењер

  • Naučni istraživač

  • Russia

Yandex Naučni istraživač Plate u Russia

Naučni istraživač kompenzacija in Russia u Yandex iznosi RUB 1.83M po year za G15. Pogledajte strukturu osnovne plate, akcija i bonusa za ukupne kompenzacione pakete Yandex. Poslednje ažuriranje: 10/8/2025

Prosečna Nivo
Naziv nivoa
Ukupno
Osnovna
Akcije ()
Bonus
G14
(Početni nivo)
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
G15
RUB 1.83M
RUB 1.83M
RUB 0
RUB 0
G16
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
G17
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
Raspored sticanja

25%

GOD 1

25%

GOD 2

25%

GOD 3

25%

GOD 4

Tip akcija
RSU

U kompaniji Yandex, RSUs su podložni 4-godišnjem rasporedu sticanja:

  • 25% stiče se u 1st-GOD (6.25% kvartalno)

  • 25% stiče se u 2nd-GOD (6.25% kvartalno)

  • 25% stiče se u 3rd-GOD (6.25% kvartalno)

  • 25% stiče se u 4th-GOD (6.25% kvartalno)

Terms of RSUs. Pursuant to an RSU award, you will have the right to receive a number of Yandex Class A shares, at no cost to you, upon satisfaction of the time-based vesting criteria of your award. For example, if you have an RSU award for 100 shares, with 25% vesting on a specified date, then on that date you will be entitled to receive 25 shares, at no cost. There is no exercise price associated with the RSUs.



Najveći paket kompenzacije za Naučni istraživač poziciju u Yandex in Russia iznosi RUB 6,827,416 godišnje ukupne kompenzacije. Ovo uključuje osnovnu platu kao i potencijalnu kompenzaciju u akcijama i bonuse.
Medijana godišnje ukupne kompenzacije u Yandex za Naučni istraživač poziciju in Russia je RUB 1,525,998.

