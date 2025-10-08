Inženjer osiguranja kvaliteta (QA) kompenzacija in Russia u Yandex kreće se od RUB 1.62M po year za G14 do RUB 4.84M po year za G17. Medijana year kompenzacionog paketa in Russia iznosi RUB 2.59M. Pogledajte strukturu osnovne plate, akcija i bonusa za ukupne kompenzacione pakete Yandex. Poslednje ažuriranje: 10/8/2025
Naziv nivoa
Ukupno
Osnovna
Akcije ()
Bonus
G14
RUB 1.62M
RUB 1.58M
RUB 20.7K
RUB 22.5K
G15
RUB 2.37M
RUB 2.14M
RUB 0
RUB 226K
G16
RUB 3.45M
RUB 3.01M
RUB 2.3K
RUB 439K
G17
RUB 4.84M
RUB 4.43M
RUB 0
RUB 414K
Kompanija
Naziv nivoa
Godine iskustva
Ukupna kompenzacija
25%
GOD 1
25%
GOD 2
25%
GOD 3
25%
GOD 4
U kompaniji Yandex, RSUs su podložni 4-godišnjem rasporedu sticanja:
25% stiče se u 1st-GOD (6.25% kvartalno)
25% stiče se u 2nd-GOD (6.25% kvartalno)
25% stiče se u 3rd-GOD (6.25% kvartalno)
25% stiče se u 4th-GOD (6.25% kvartalno)
Terms of RSUs. Pursuant to an RSU award, you will have the right to receive a number of Yandex Class A shares, at no cost to you, upon satisfaction of the time-based vesting criteria of your award. For example, if you have an RSU award for 100 shares, with 25% vesting on a specified date, then on that date you will be entitled to receive 25 shares, at no cost. There is no exercise price associated with the RSUs.