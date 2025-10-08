Produkcijski softverski inženjer kompenzacija in Russia u Yandex kreće se od RUB 1.73M po year za G14 do RUB 4.33M po year za G17. Medijana year kompenzacionog paketa in Russia iznosi RUB 3.82M. Pogledajte strukturu osnovne plate, akcija i bonusa za ukupne kompenzacione pakete Yandex. Poslednje ažuriranje: 10/8/2025
Naziv nivoa
Ukupno
Osnovna
Akcije ()
Bonus
G14
RUB 1.73M
RUB 1.72M
RUB 5.1K
RUB 0
G15
RUB 2.47M
RUB 2.35M
RUB 122K
RUB 0
G16
RUB 3.85M
RUB 3.38M
RUB 0
RUB 465K
G17
RUB 4.33M
RUB 3.97M
RUB 0
RUB 364K
Kompanija
Naziv nivoa
Godine iskustva
Ukupna kompenzacija
|Plate nisu pronađene
25%
GOD 1
25%
GOD 2
25%
GOD 3
25%
GOD 4
U kompaniji Yandex, RSUs su podložni 4-godišnjem rasporedu sticanja:
25% stiče se u 1st-GOD (6.25% kvartalno)
25% stiče se u 2nd-GOD (6.25% kvartalno)
25% stiče se u 3rd-GOD (6.25% kvartalno)
25% stiče se u 4th-GOD (6.25% kvartalno)
Terms of RSUs. Pursuant to an RSU award, you will have the right to receive a number of Yandex Class A shares, at no cost to you, upon satisfaction of the time-based vesting criteria of your award. For example, if you have an RSU award for 100 shares, with 25% vesting on a specified date, then on that date you will be entitled to receive 25 shares, at no cost. There is no exercise price associated with the RSUs.