Inženjer podataka kompenzacija in Moscow Metro Area u Yandex kreće se od RUB 2.94M po year za G15 do RUB 5.16M po year za G17. Pogledajte strukturu osnovne plate, akcija i bonusa za ukupne kompenzacione pakete Yandex. Poslednje ažuriranje: 10/8/2025
Naziv nivoa
Ukupno
Osnovna
Akcije ()
Bonus
G14
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
G15
RUB 2.94M
RUB 2.54M
RUB 35K
RUB 361K
G16
RUB 3.72M
RUB 3.32M
RUB 0
RUB 406K
G17
RUB 5.16M
RUB 4.86M
RUB 0
RUB 302K
25%
GOD 1
25%
GOD 2
25%
GOD 3
25%
GOD 4
U kompaniji Yandex, RSUs su podložni 4-godišnjem rasporedu sticanja:
25% stiče se u 1st-GOD (6.25% kvartalno)
25% stiče se u 2nd-GOD (6.25% kvartalno)
25% stiče se u 3rd-GOD (6.25% kvartalno)
25% stiče se u 4th-GOD (6.25% kvartalno)
Terms of RSUs. Pursuant to an RSU award, you will have the right to receive a number of Yandex Class A shares, at no cost to you, upon satisfaction of the time-based vesting criteria of your award. For example, if you have an RSU award for 100 shares, with 25% vesting on a specified date, then on that date you will be entitled to receive 25 shares, at no cost. There is no exercise price associated with the RSUs.