Direktorijum kompanija
Yandex
Radite ovde? Zatražite svoju kompaniju
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Plate
  • Софтверски Инжењер

  • Backend softverski inženjer

  • Moscow Metro Area

Yandex Backend softverski inženjer Plate u Moscow Metro Area

Backend softverski inženjer kompenzacija in Moscow Metro Area u Yandex kreće se od RUB 1.92M po year za G14 do RUB 8.38M po year za G18. Medijana year kompenzacionog paketa in Moscow Metro Area iznosi RUB 3.62M. Pogledajte strukturu osnovne plate, akcija i bonusa za ukupne kompenzacione pakete Yandex. Poslednje ažuriranje: 10/8/2025

Prosečna Nivo
Dodaj kompenzacijuPoredi nivoe
Naziv nivoa
Ukupno
Osnovna
Akcije ()
Bonus
G14
(Početni nivo)
RUB 1.92M
RUB 1.84M
RUB 27.3K
RUB 57.1K
G15
RUB 2.76M
RUB 2.54M
RUB 90.6K
RUB 129K
G16
RUB 4.45M
RUB 3.91M
RUB 127K
RUB 411K
G17
RUB 6.12M
RUB 5.07M
RUB 222K
RUB 832K
Prikaži 4 Više nivoa
Dodaj kompenzacijuPoredi nivoe

RUB 13.46M

Budite Plaćeni, Ne Iskorišćeni

Pregovarali smo o hiljadama ponuda i redovno postižemo povećanja od 30.000+ dolara (ponekad i 300.000+ dolara). Neka vam se plata pregovara ili vaš rezime pregleda od strane pravih stručnjaka - regrutara koji se time bave svakodnevno.

Najnoviji podaci o platama
ДодајДодај накнадуДодај накнаду

Kompanija

Lokacija | Datum

Naziv nivoa

Oznaka

Godine iskustva

Ukupno / U kompaniji

Ukupna kompenzacija

Osnova | Akcije (god) | Bonus
Plate nisu pronađene
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Izvezi podatkePogledaj otvorene poslove

Raspored sticanja

25%

GOD 1

25%

GOD 2

25%

GOD 3

25%

GOD 4

Tip akcija
RSU

U kompaniji Yandex, RSUs su podložni 4-godišnjem rasporedu sticanja:

  • 25% stiče se u 1st-GOD (6.25% kvartalno)

  • 25% stiče se u 2nd-GOD (6.25% kvartalno)

  • 25% stiče se u 3rd-GOD (6.25% kvartalno)

  • 25% stiče se u 4th-GOD (6.25% kvartalno)

Terms of RSUs. Pursuant to an RSU award, you will have the right to receive a number of Yandex Class A shares, at no cost to you, upon satisfaction of the time-based vesting criteria of your award. For example, if you have an RSU award for 100 shares, with 25% vesting on a specified date, then on that date you will be entitled to receive 25 shares, at no cost. There is no exercise price associated with the RSUs.



Primajte verifikovane plate u svom inboksu

Pretplatite se na verifikovane Софтверски Инжењер ponude.Dobićete detaljnu analizu kompenzacije putem email-a. Saznajte više

Ovaj sajt je zaštićen reCAPTCHA sistemom i Google Politika privatnosti i Uslovi korišćenja se primenjuju.

ЧПП

Najveći paket kompenzacije za Backend softverski inženjer poziciju u Yandex in Moscow Metro Area iznosi RUB 8,376,845 godišnje ukupne kompenzacije. Ovo uključuje osnovnu platu kao i potencijalnu kompenzaciju u akcijama i bonuse.
Medijana godišnje ukupne kompenzacije u Yandex za Backend softverski inženjer poziciju in Moscow Metro Area je RUB 3,720,732.

Istaknuti poslovi

    Nisu pronađeni istaknuti poslovi za Yandex

Srodne kompanije

  • InvestCloud
  • Cashfree
  • Xendit
  • PayU
  • Q4
  • Pogledaj sve kompanije ➜

Drugi resursi