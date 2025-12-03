Direktorijum kompanija
  • Plate
  • Softverski Inženjer

  • Sve Softverski Inženjer plate

XYZ Robotics Softverski Inženjer Plate

Medijana Softverski Inženjer kompenzacionog paketa in United States u XYZ Robotics iznosi $103K po year. Pogledajte strukturu osnovne plate, akcija i bonusa za ukupne kompenzacione pakete XYZ Robotics. Poslednje ažuriranje: 12/3/2025

Medijanski paket
company icon
XYZ Robotics
Software Engineer
New York, NY
Ukupno godišnje
$103K
Nivo
L3
Osnovna plata
$100K
Stock (/yr)
$2.5K
Bonus
$0
Godine u kompaniji
0 Godine
Godine iskustva
2 Godine
Koji su karijerni nivoi u XYZ Robotics?
Najnoviji podaci o platama
Kompanija

Lokacija | Datum

Naziv nivoa

Oznaka

Godine iskustva

Ukupno / U kompaniji

Ukupna kompenzacija

Osnova | Akcije (god) | Bonus
Plate za praksu

Raspored sticanja

25%

GOD 1

25%

GOD 2

25%

GOD 3

25%

GOD 4

U kompaniji XYZ Robotics, Dodele akcija/vlasničkih udela su podložni 4-godišnjem rasporedu sticanja:

  • 25% stiče se u 1st-GOD (25.00% godišnje)

  • 25% stiče se u 2nd-GOD (2.08% mesečno)

  • 25% stiče se u 3rd-GOD (2.08% mesečno)

  • 25% stiče se u 4th-GOD (2.08% mesečno)



ЧПП

Najveći paket kompenzacije za Softverski Inženjer poziciju u XYZ Robotics in United States iznosi $132,000 godišnje ukupne kompenzacije. Ovo uključuje osnovnu platu kao i potencijalnu kompenzaciju u akcijama i bonuse.
Medijana godišnje ukupne kompenzacije u XYZ Robotics za Softverski Inženjer poziciju in United States je $102,500.

