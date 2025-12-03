Direktorijum kompanija
XYZ Robotics
Radite ovde? Zatražite svoju kompaniju
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Plate
  • Dizajner Proizvoda

  • Sve Dizajner Proizvoda plate

XYZ Robotics Dizajner Proizvoda Plate

Prosečna Dizajner Proizvoda ukupna kompenzacija in United States u XYZ Robotics kreće se od $82K do $117K po year. Pogledajte strukturu osnovne plate, akcija i bonusa za ukupne kompenzacione pakete XYZ Robotics. Poslednje ažuriranje: 12/3/2025

Prosečna ukupna kompenzacija

$94K - $110K
United States
Uobičajeni opseg
Mogući opseg
$82K$94K$110K$117K
Uobičajeni opseg
Mogući opseg

Potrebno nam je samo 3 još Dizajner Proizvoda prijavas u XYZ Robotics da otključamo!

Pozovite svoje prijatelje i zajednicu da anonimno dodaju plate za manje od 60 sekundi. Više podataka znači bolje uvide za tražioce posla poput vas i našu zajednicu!

💰 Prikaži sve Plate

💪 Doprinesi Vaša plata


Raspored sticanja

25%

GOD 1

25%

GOD 2

25%

GOD 3

25%

GOD 4

U kompaniji XYZ Robotics, Dodele akcija/vlasničkih udela su podložni 4-godišnjem rasporedu sticanja:

  • 25% stiče se u 1st-GOD (25.00% godišnje)

  • 25% stiče se u 2nd-GOD (2.08% mesečno)

  • 25% stiče se u 3rd-GOD (2.08% mesečno)

  • 25% stiče se u 4th-GOD (2.08% mesečno)



Primajte verifikovane plate u svom inboksu

Pretplatite se na verifikovane Dizajner Proizvoda ponude.Dobićete detaljnu analizu kompenzacije putem email-a. Saznajte više

Ovaj sajt je zaštićen reCAPTCHA sistemom i Google Politika privatnosti i Uslovi korišćenja se primenjuju.

ЧПП

Najveći paket kompenzacije za Dizajner Proizvoda poziciju u XYZ Robotics in United States iznosi $117,000 godišnje ukupne kompenzacije. Ovo uključuje osnovnu platu kao i potencijalnu kompenzaciju u akcijama i bonuse.
Medijana godišnje ukupne kompenzacije u XYZ Robotics za Dizajner Proizvoda poziciju in United States je $82,000.

Istaknuti poslovi

    Nisu pronađeni istaknuti poslovi za XYZ Robotics

Srodne kompanije

  • Apple
  • DoorDash
  • Snap
  • Square
  • Google
  • Pogledaj sve kompanije ➜

Drugi resursi

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/xyz-robotics/salaries/product-designer.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.