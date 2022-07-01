Direktorijum kompanija
Woodward Communications
    • O nama

    As a growing employee-owned company of diversified and innovative businesses, we deliver customer value through our people, portfolio, pace and planning. WCI works continuously to uncover new ways to serve our customers, clients and communities.The employee owners of Woodward Communications, Inc. are honored to provide news, entertainment, shopping, marketing communications and business media to the great people living and working in the communities we serve. We're also committed to delivering diversified business services to customers all over the globe.

    wcinet.com
    Veb sajt
    1836
    Godina osnivanja
    270
    Broj zaposlenih
    $10M-$50M
    Procenjeni prihod
    Sedište

