Willis Towers Watson Plate

Plate Willis Towers Watson kreću se od $19,281 ukupne kompenzacije godišnje za Cybersecurity Analyst na nižem nivou do $227,515 za Солушн Архитекта na višem nivou. Levels.fyi prikuplja anonimne i verifikovane plate od sadašnjih i bivših zaposlenih u Willis Towers Watson. Poslednja izmena: 10/10/2025

$160K

Актуар
Median $123K
Бизнис Аналитичар
Median $65K
Менаџмент Консултант
Median $90K

Продукт Менаџер
Median $107K
Бизнис Девелопмент
$46.5K
Кастомер Сервис
$69.7K
Дата Сајентист
$41.7K
Пројект Менаџер
$79K
Продаја
$63.2K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$19.3K
Софтверски Инжењер
$54.1K
Софтверски Инжењеринг Менаџер
Median $120K
Солушн Архитекта
$228K
Тотал Ривордс
$81.3K
ЧПП

Najbolje plaćena pozicija u Willis Towers Watson je Солушн Архитекта at the Common Range Average level sa godišnjom ukupnom kompenzacijom od $227,515. Ovo uključuje osnovnu platu kao i potencijalnu kompenzaciju u akcijama i bonuse.
Medijana godišnje ukupne kompenzacije u Willis Towers Watson je $74,339.

