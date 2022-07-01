Каталог Компанија
West Health
Радите овде? Затражите своју компанију
Главни увиди
  • Допринесите нечим јединственим о West Health што би могло бити корисно другима (нпр. савети за интервју, избор тимова, јединствена култура, итд.).
    • О нама

    Solely funded by philanthropists Gary and Mary West, West Health is a family of nonprofit and nonpartisan organizations including the Gary and Mary West Foundation and Gary and Mary West Health Institute in San Diego, and the Gary and Mary West Health Policy Center in Washington, D.C. West Health is dedicated to lowering healthcare costs and enabling seniors to successfully age in place with access to high-quality, affordable health and support services that preserve and protect their dignity, quality of life and independence.

    http://www.westhealth.org
    Веб-сајт
    2009
    Година оснивања
    150
    Број запослених
    $10M-$50M
    Процењени приход
    Седиште

    Добијте верификоване плате у своје сандуче

    Претплатите се на верификоване понуде.Добићете детаљну разградњу података о компензацијама путем е-поште. Сазнајте више

    Овај сајт је заштићен реCAPTCHA и Google-овом Политиком приватности и Условима коришћења услуге примењују се.

    Издвојени послови

      Нису пронађени истакнути послови за West Health

    Повезане компаније

    • Microsoft
    • DoorDash
    • PayPal
    • Airbnb
    • Spotify
    • Погледајте све компаније ➜

    Остали ресурси