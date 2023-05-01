Direktorijum kompanija
    Walker & Dunlop is a US-based company that offers a range of real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of commercial and multifamily properties. The company provides loans for various types of properties, including affordable housing, senior housing, and student housing, and also acts as a debt broker and offers property sales brokerage services. Additionally, it provides appraisal and valuation services, investment banking and advisory services, and manages third-party capital invested in tax credit equity funds. The company was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

    walkerdunlop.com
    Veb sajt
    1937
    Godina osnivanja
    1,451
    Broj zaposlenih
    $1B-$10B
    Procenjeni prihod
    Sedište

