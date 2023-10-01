Wadhwani AI Plate

Direktorijum kompanija
Plate Wadhwani AI kreću se od $13,918 ukupne kompenzacije godišnje za Venture Kapitalista na nižem nivou do $153,000 za Softverski Inženjer na višem nivou.

Naučnik Podataka
Median $33.4K
Softverski Inženjer
$153K
Venture Kapitalista
$13.9K

ЧПП

Najbolje plaćena pozicija u Wadhwani AI je Softverski Inženjer at the Common Range Average level sa godišnjom ukupnom kompenzacijom od $153,000. Ovo uključuje osnovnu platu kao i potencijalnu kompenzaciju u akcijama i bonuse.
Medijana godišnje ukupne kompenzacije u Wadhwani AI je $33,372.

