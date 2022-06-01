Vulcan Cyber Plate

Direktorijum kompanija
Plate Vulcan Cyber kreću se od $129,052 ukupne kompenzacije godišnje za Softverski Inženjer na nižem nivou do $174,125 za Inženjer Prodaje na višem nivou. Levels.fyi prikuplja anonimne i verifikovane plate od sadašnjih i bivših zaposlenih u Vulcan Cyber. Poslednja izmena: 11/13/2025

Softverski Inženjer
Median $129K
Marketing Operacije
$148K
Inženjer Prodaje
$174K

Ne vidite svoj naziv pozicije?

Pretražite sve plate na našoj stranici za kompenzacije ili dodajte svoju platu da pomognete otključavanju stranice.


ЧПП

Najbolje plaćena pozicija u Vulcan Cyber je Inženjer Prodaje at the Common Range Average level sa godišnjom ukupnom kompenzacijom od $174,125. Ovo uključuje osnovnu platu kao i potencijalnu kompenzaciju u akcijama i bonuse.
Medijana godišnje ukupne kompenzacije u Vulcan Cyber je $147,900.

