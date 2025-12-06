Direktorijum kompanija
Direktorijum kompanija
  • Plate
  • Analitičar Podataka

  • Sve Analitičar Podataka plate

Vizient Analitičar Podataka Plate

Medijana Analitičar Podataka kompenzacionog paketa in United States u Vizient iznosi $82.5K po year. Pogledajte strukturu osnovne plate, akcija i bonusa za ukupne kompenzacione pakete Vizient. Poslednje ažuriranje: 12/6/2025

Medijanski paket
company icon
Vizient
Data Analyst
Chicago, IL
Ukupno godišnje
$82.5K
Nivo
P2
Osnovna plata
$75K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$7.5K
Godine u kompaniji
2 Godine
Godine iskustva
8 Godine
Koji su karijerni nivoi u Vizient?
Najnoviji podaci o platama
Kompanija

Lokacija | Datum

Naziv nivoa

Oznaka

Godine iskustva

Ukupno / U kompaniji

Ukupna kompenzacija

Osnova | Akcije (god) | Bonus
ЧПП

Najveći paket kompenzacije za Analitičar Podataka poziciju u Vizient in United States iznosi $97,000 godišnje ukupne kompenzacije. Ovo uključuje osnovnu platu kao i potencijalnu kompenzaciju u akcijama i bonuse.
Medijana godišnje ukupne kompenzacije u Vizient za Analitičar Podataka poziciju in United States je $82,500.

Drugi resursi

