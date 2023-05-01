Vicarious Surgical Plate

Direktorijum kompanija
Plate Vicarious Surgical kreću se od $91,017 ukupne kompenzacije godišnje za Машински Инжењер na nižem nivou do $147,735 za Софтверски Инжењер na višem nivou. Levels.fyi prikuplja anonimne i verifikovane plate od sadašnjih i bivših zaposlenih u Vicarious Surgical. Poslednja izmena: 9/6/2025

$160K

Хардверски Инжењер
$130K
Машински Инжењер
$91K
Продукт Менаџер
$126K

Софтверски Инжењер
$148K
ЧПП

Najbolje plaćena pozicija u Vicarious Surgical je Софтверски Инжењер at the Common Range Average level sa godišnjom ukupnom kompenzacijom od $147,735. Ovo uključuje osnovnu platu kao i potencijalnu kompenzaciju u akcijama i bonuse.
Medijana godišnje ukupne kompenzacije u Vicarious Surgical je $127,635.

