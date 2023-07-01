Direktorijum kompanija
VIA CDC
Najbolji uvidi
  • Podelite nešto jedinstveno o VIA CDC što može biti korisno drugima (npr. saveti za intervju, izbor timova, jedinstvena kultura, itd).
    O nama

    VIA Community Development Corporation (VIA CDC) is a company that aims to create equal opportunities for all individuals, regardless of their zip code. They work towards this goal by focusing on housing development, economic development, and grassroots leadership development. VIA acts as a puzzle-master, bringing together various elements such as a healthy built environment, equitable economic opportunity, and community leaders to improve the quality of life in Milwaukee neighborhoods. Their mission is to nourish well-being and cultivate community, ultimately building strong and healthy neighborhoods where everyone can thrive.

    https://viacdc.org
    Veb sajt
    1995
    Godina osnivanja
    31
    Broj zaposlenih
    $1M-$10M
    Procenjeni prihod
    Sedište

