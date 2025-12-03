Direktorijum kompanija
USPTO
  • Plate
  • Mašinski Inženjer

  • Sve Mašinski Inženjer plate

USPTO Mašinski Inženjer Plate

Medijana Mašinski Inženjer kompenzacionog paketa in United States u USPTO iznosi $78K po year. Pogledajte strukturu osnovne plate, akcija i bonusa za ukupne kompenzacione pakete USPTO. Poslednje ažuriranje: 12/3/2025

Medijanski paket
company icon
USPTO
Patent Examiner
Alexandria, VA
Ukupno godišnje
$78K
Nivo
GS-7
Osnovna plata
$75K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$3K
Godine u kompaniji
0 Godine
Godine iskustva
0 Godine
Koji su karijerni nivoi u USPTO?
Najnoviji podaci o platama
Kompanija

Lokacija | Datum

Naziv nivoa

Oznaka

Godine iskustva

Ukupno / U kompaniji

Ukupna kompenzacija

Osnova | Akcije (god) | Bonus
Plate nisu pronađene
******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
ЧПП

Najveći paket kompenzacije za Mašinski Inženjer poziciju u USPTO in United States iznosi $118,000 godišnje ukupne kompenzacije. Ovo uključuje osnovnu platu kao i potencijalnu kompenzaciju u akcijama i bonuse.
Medijana godišnje ukupne kompenzacije u USPTO za Mašinski Inženjer poziciju in United States je $76,500.

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/uspto/salaries/mechanical-engineer.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.