Direktorijum kompanija
USPS
Radite ovde? Zatražite svoju kompaniju
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Plate
  • Korisnička Podrška

  • Sve Korisnička Podrška plate

USPS Korisnička Podrška Plate

Medijana Korisnička Podrška kompenzacionog paketa in United States u USPS iznosi $52K po year. Pogledajte strukturu osnovne plate, akcija i bonusa za ukupne kompenzacione pakete USPS. Poslednje ažuriranje: 12/3/2025

Medijanski paket
company icon
USPS
Customer Service Specialist
Newark, NJ
Ukupno godišnje
$52K
Nivo
L3
Osnovna plata
$52K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Godine u kompaniji
6 Godine
Godine iskustva
7 Godine
Koji su karijerni nivoi u USPS?
Najnoviji podaci o platama
ДодајДодај накнадуДодај накнаду

Kompanija

Lokacija | Datum

Naziv nivoa

Oznaka

Godine iskustva

Ukupno / U kompaniji

Ukupna kompenzacija

Osnova | Akcije (god) | Bonus
Plate nisu pronađene
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Izvezi podatkePogledaj otvorene poslove

Doprinesi

Primajte verifikovane plate u svom inboksu

Pretplatite se na verifikovane Korisnička Podrška ponude.Dobićete detaljnu analizu kompenzacije putem email-a. Saznajte više

Ovaj sajt je zaštićen reCAPTCHA sistemom i Google Politika privatnosti i Uslovi korišćenja se primenjuju.

ЧПП

Najveći paket kompenzacije za Korisnička Podrška poziciju u USPS in United States iznosi $88,170 godišnje ukupne kompenzacije. Ovo uključuje osnovnu platu kao i potencijalnu kompenzaciju u akcijama i bonuse.
Medijana godišnje ukupne kompenzacije u USPS za Korisnička Podrška poziciju in United States je $52,000.

Istaknuti poslovi

    Nisu pronađeni istaknuti poslovi za USPS

Srodne kompanije

  • LinkedIn
  • SoFi
  • Databricks
  • Roblox
  • Spotify
  • Pogledaj sve kompanije ➜

Drugi resursi

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/usps/salaries/customer-service.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.