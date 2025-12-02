Direktorijum kompanija
USI Insurance Services
USI Insurance Services Softverski Inženjer Plate

Prosečna Softverski Inženjer ukupna kompenzacija in United States u USI Insurance Services kreće se od $123K do $173K po year. Pogledajte strukturu osnovne plate, akcija i bonusa za ukupne kompenzacione pakete USI Insurance Services. Poslednje ažuriranje: 12/2/2025

Prosečna ukupna kompenzacija

$133K - $155K
United States
Uobičajeni opseg
Mogući opseg
$123K$133K$155K$173K
Uobičajeni opseg
Mogući opseg

Koji su karijerni nivoi u USI Insurance Services?

ЧПП

Najveći paket kompenzacije za Softverski Inženjer poziciju u USI Insurance Services in United States iznosi $172,550 godišnje ukupne kompenzacije. Ovo uključuje osnovnu platu kao i potencijalnu kompenzaciju u akcijama i bonuse.
Medijana godišnje ukupne kompenzacije u USI Insurance Services za Softverski Inženjer poziciju in United States je $123,250.

Drugi resursi

