UserGems Rekruter Plate

Prosečna Rekruter ukupna kompenzacija in United Kingdom u UserGems kreće se od £44.7K do £64.9K po year. Pogledajte strukturu osnovne plate, akcija i bonusa za ukupne kompenzacione pakete UserGems. Poslednje ažuriranje: 12/2/2025

Prosečna ukupna kompenzacija

$67.8K - $78.7K
United Kingdom
Uobičajeni opseg
Mogući opseg
$59.8K$67.8K$78.7K$86.8K
Uobičajeni opseg
Mogući opseg

Koji su karijerni nivoi u UserGems?

ЧПП

Najveći paket kompenzacije za Rekruter poziciju u UserGems in United Kingdom iznosi £64,889 godišnje ukupne kompenzacije. Ovo uključuje osnovnu platu kao i potencijalnu kompenzaciju u akcijama i bonuse.
Medijana godišnje ukupne kompenzacije u UserGems za Rekruter poziciju in United Kingdom je £44,714.

