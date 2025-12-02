Direktorijum kompanija
Prosečna Menadžer Proizvoda ukupna kompenzacija in United States u User Interviews kreće se od $134K do $191K po year. Pogledajte strukturu osnovne plate, akcija i bonusa za ukupne kompenzacione pakete User Interviews. Poslednje ažuriranje: 12/2/2025

Prosečna ukupna kompenzacija

$153K - $179K
United States
Uobičajeni opseg
Mogući opseg
$134K$153K$179K$191K
Uobičajeni opseg
Mogući opseg

Koji su karijerni nivoi u User Interviews?

ЧПП

Najveći paket kompenzacije za Menadžer Proizvoda poziciju u User Interviews in United States iznosi $190,710 godišnje ukupne kompenzacije. Ovo uključuje osnovnu platu kao i potencijalnu kompenzaciju u akcijama i bonuse.
Medijana godišnje ukupne kompenzacije u User Interviews za Menadžer Proizvoda poziciju in United States je $133,660.

Drugi resursi

