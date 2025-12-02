Direktorijum kompanija
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Naučnik Podataka Plate

Prosečna Naučnik Podataka ukupna kompenzacija in United States u U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement kreće se od $64.8K do $94.4K po year. Pogledajte strukturu osnovne plate, akcija i bonusa za ukupne kompenzacione pakete U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Poslednje ažuriranje: 12/2/2025

Prosečna ukupna kompenzacija

$74.4K - $84.8K
United States
Uobičajeni opseg
Mogući opseg
$64.8K$74.4K$84.8K$94.4K
Uobičajeni opseg
Mogući opseg

Koji su karijerni nivoi u U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement?

ЧПП

Najveći paket kompenzacije za Naučnik Podataka poziciju u U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement in United States iznosi $94,400 godišnje ukupne kompenzacije. Ovo uključuje osnovnu platu kao i potencijalnu kompenzaciju u akcijama i bonuse.
Medijana godišnje ukupne kompenzacije u U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement za Naučnik Podataka poziciju in United States je $64,800.

Drugi resursi

