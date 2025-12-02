Direktorijum kompanija
U.S. Geological Survey
U.S. Geological Survey Naučnik Podataka Plate

Prosečna Naučnik Podataka ukupna kompenzacija in United States u U.S. Geological Survey kreće se od $111K do $161K po year. Pogledajte strukturu osnovne plate, akcija i bonusa za ukupne kompenzacione pakete U.S. Geological Survey. Poslednje ažuriranje: 12/2/2025

Prosečna ukupna kompenzacija

$126K - $146K
United States
Uobičajeni opseg
Mogući opseg
$111K$126K$146K$161K
Uobičajeni opseg
Mogući opseg

Koji su karijerni nivoi u U.S. Geological Survey?

Najveći paket kompenzacije za Naučnik Podataka poziciju u U.S. Geological Survey in United States iznosi $160,650 godišnje ukupne kompenzacije. Ovo uključuje osnovnu platu kao i potencijalnu kompenzaciju u akcijama i bonuse.
Medijana godišnje ukupne kompenzacije u U.S. Geological Survey za Naučnik Podataka poziciju in United States je $110,700.

Drugi resursi

