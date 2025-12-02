Direktorijum kompanija

Medijana Pravni kompenzacionog paketa in United States u U.S Department of State iznosi $195K po year. Pogledajte strukturu osnovne plate, akcija i bonusa za ukupne kompenzacione pakete U.S Department of State. Poslednje ažuriranje: 12/2/2025

Medijanski paket
company icon
U.S Department of State
Attorney
Washington, DC
Ukupno godišnje
$195K
Nivo
-
Osnovna plata
$195K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Godine u kompaniji
5 Godine
Godine iskustva
11 Godine
Koji su karijerni nivoi u U.S Department of State?
Najnoviji podaci o platama
Kompanija

Lokacija | Datum

Naziv nivoa

Oznaka

Godine iskustva

Ukupno / U kompaniji

Ukupna kompenzacija

Osnova | Akcije (god) | Bonus
ЧПП

Najveći paket kompenzacije za Pravni poziciju u U.S Department of State in United States iznosi $195,000 godišnje ukupne kompenzacije. Ovo uključuje osnovnu platu kao i potencijalnu kompenzaciju u akcijama i bonuse.
Medijana godišnje ukupne kompenzacije u U.S Department of State za Pravni poziciju in United States je $195,000.

