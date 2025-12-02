Direktorijum kompanija
Medijana Menadžer Projekta kompenzacionog paketa in United States u U.S. Department of Energy iznosi $153K po year. Pogledajte strukturu osnovne plate, akcija i bonusa za ukupne kompenzacione pakete U.S. Department of Energy. Poslednje ažuriranje: 12/2/2025

Medijanski paket
company icon
U.S. Department of Energy
Division Director
Chicago, IL
Ukupno godišnje
$153K
Nivo
GS-15
Osnovna plata
$153K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Godine u kompaniji
1 Godina
Godine iskustva
9 Godine
Najveći paket kompenzacije za Menadžer Projekta poziciju u U.S. Department of Energy in United States iznosi $200,000 godišnje ukupne kompenzacije. Ovo uključuje osnovnu platu kao i potencijalnu kompenzaciju u akcijama i bonuse.
Medijana godišnje ukupne kompenzacije u U.S. Department of Energy za Menadžer Projekta poziciju in United States je $150,000.

